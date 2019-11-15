Ravoravo Rabbitohs thrashed 32-8 by Lae Snax Tigers

The Lae Snax Tigers have defended the Melanesian Cup thrashing the Ravoravo Rabbitohs 32-8 at Lautoka’s Churchill this afternoon.

The PNG based team proved too strong for the Rabbitohs scoring three tries in the first half.

The Rabbitohs only point in the first half was through a penalty.

Article continues after advertisement

In the second half, the PNG side continued their fine performance scoring in the first few minutes.

However, the host’s was finally able to break their opponent’s defence and later scored a try.

It was a much better Rabbitohs side in the second half as threatend the Tigers line, but the composed defence by the vistor’s was the key.

In the last few minutes of the match, it was the Tigers who continued dominating as they scored two more tries.

Lae Snax Tigers coach Stanley Tepend was overwhelmed with the win on Fiji soil again.

Tepens says the win was a well deserved one as the team stuck to their game plan.

Ravoravo Rabbitohs coach Sivaniolo Varo says silly mistakes hurt the side defensively especially in the first half.

However, he congratulated the boys for performing to their best.

No Fiji side has yet to lift the Melanesian Cup since its inception.