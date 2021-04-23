Ravalawa faces charges

Fiji Bati flyer Mikaele Ravalawa is faced with a lengthy ban after round seven of the NRL.

The Dragons winger has been handed a grade-two shoulder charge offence.

He committed the offence in the 13th minute during the clash against the Roosters with a hit on Josh Morris.

The Galoa Island native could miss two to three games for St George.

Fellow winger Jordan Pereira has also been charged with a grade-three careless high tackle for his controversial 34th-minute high shot on Roosters skipper James

Tedesco and will be banned for three games with an early guilty plea or could miss five if he challenges the judiciary.

Source: NRL.com