Ravalawa faces charges
NRL
April 26, 2021 10:47 am
Mikaele Ravalawa and Jordan Pereira had shots on Josh Morris and then James Tedesco. [Source: Fox Sports]
Fiji Bati flyer Mikaele Ravalawa is faced with a lengthy ban after round seven of the NRL.
The Dragons winger has been handed a grade-two shoulder charge offence.
He committed the offence in the 13th minute during the clash against the Roosters with a hit on Josh Morris.
The Galoa Island native could miss two to three games for St George.
Fellow winger Jordan Pereira has also been charged with a grade-three careless high tackle for his controversial 34th-minute high shot on Roosters skipper James
Tedesco and will be banned for three games with an early guilty plea or could miss five if he challenges the judiciary.
Source: NRL.com
