Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police monitor peoples’ movement in containment zones|Private practitioners told to be humane|Psychological support critical for those in isolation|Church calls on members to support the COVID-19 fight|Political leaders call for united front in light of COVID situation|Parliament precincts closed|Makoi case cause of concern for Health Ministry|Ministry vaccinated 10 percent of the targeted population|Move around with valid reasons or get arrested|Non-essential businesses to close|Containment zones to protect Fijians|Four new cases of COVID-19|LIVE COVID-19 briefing soon|Civil Servants to work from home|Agro-marketing arrangements re-implemented|FNPF relief for those who can’t access workplaces|Fiji’s Test-positivity in good position|Vendor prays for friends in confinement area|Small breaches mean more work for health teams|More screening in Cunningham today|Ensure reasonable exceptions during restricted movement: HRADC|Teams to conduct screenings in target regions|Teenager is latest local transmission|One caught breaching lockdown|Screening exercise is not perfect: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Ravalawa faces charges

NRL
April 26, 2021 10:47 am
Mikaele Ravalawa and Jordan Pereira had shots on Josh Morris and then James Tedesco. [Source: Fox Sports]

Fiji Bati flyer Mikaele Ravalawa is faced with a lengthy ban after round seven of the NRL.

The Dragons winger has been handed a grade-two shoulder charge offence.

He committed the offence in the 13th minute during the clash against the Roosters with a hit on Josh Morris.

Article continues after advertisement

The Galoa Island native could miss two to three games for St George.

Fellow winger Jordan Pereira has also been charged with a grade-three careless high tackle for his controversial 34th-minute high shot on Roosters skipper James

Tedesco and will be banned for three games with an early guilty plea or could miss five if he challenges the judiciary.

Source: NRL.com

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.