Rabele in Australia to finalise Bulikula squad

Fiji Bulikula head coach Josaia Rabele is currently in Australia, meeting with players and finalising his squad for the upcoming IRL Women’s Rugby League World Series.

The high-stakes tournament, set to take place in Canada this October, will determine the final qualifier for the 2026 IRL Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

With a ticket to the global showpiece on the line, Rabele is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring Fiji fields its strongest possible side.

The inaugural World Series features four teams representing each of the IRL’s global regions — Fiji (Asia-Pacific), Canada (Americas), Ireland (Europe), and Nigeria (Middle East & Africa).

The semi-finals are scheduled for October 21 at Terry Fox Stadium in Brampton, with Fiji taking on hosts Canada and Ireland facing Nigeria in the other fixture.

The winners will face off in the final on October 26 at Toronto’s Lamport Stadium — once home to Super League outfit Toronto Wolfpack.

Fiji will be aiming to create history and cement their place on the world stage, with the Bulikula squad expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bulikula will host the Canada Ravens in a Test on the 30th of this month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.









