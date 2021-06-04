Panthers suffer first loss

The Panthers suffered its first loss of the season in round 13 of the NRL last night.

Mighty Penrith went down 26-6 to the West Tigers.

Penrith was depleted as star players including halves Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary and forward leader Isaah Yeo were out in preparation for the Origin series.

Article continues after advertisement

With the scoreline at 12-6 to the Tigers after 65 minutes, Luciano Leilua gathered a tap back from Adam Doueihi and lunged for the line but spilled the ball on the way down.

Replays showed Panthers winger Robert Jennings had collected Leilua high and the Bunker ruled, it was that contact which forced the Tiger to drop the ball.

At 18-6 the Tigers were able to close out the game as the absence of Luai and Cleary hit home for the Panthers.

The Ivan Cleary coached side is still at the top of the ladder with 24 points while the West Tigers move up to 10th place with 10 points