NRL players including Fijians asked to take up 87 percent pay cut

NRL players including Fijians in the 16 teams have been asked to take a pay cut of up to 87 per cent as the league begins to brace for the doomsday scenario of a lost season.

The Rugby League Players Association board met last night to discuss their response after being handed the worst-case option on Wednesday.

Both the league and the players’ union are due to convene again today when it’s hoped a deal will be finalized to give the game a clearer picture of its future.

The development follows advice from the NRL’s pandemic expert this week that the 2020 season will be a complete wipeout.

That scenario could leave several clubs in a dire financial position with questions raised over whether all 16 clubs would survive into 2021.

No figure has yet been agreed to and the union was yesterday seeking further clarity over the NRL’s allocation of funds and outgoings over the coming months.

