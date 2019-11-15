Home

Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|No new COVID-19 cases|Coronavirus: 85 new cases in New Zealand|Police get $700k top up|Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19|Government and EFL agree to pay bills for subsidized customers|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|Additional $5m to assist SME's|Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants|Government entity loans turned into equity|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji's COVID-19 fund|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Pensioner's monthly allowance reduced by $20|All water disconnection suspended until July|VAT exemption to be applied on certain medical supplies|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|Additional funds allocated for police, RFMF and FCCC|One-off relief payment to all street hawker in lockdown areas|$210m to be injected back into economy|Loan repayment holiday for Fijians affected by coronavirus|ADB and World Bank helps Fiji|
Rugby League

NRL players including Fijians asked to take up 87 percent pay cut

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 27, 2020 12:19 pm
[Source: 7News]

NRL players including Fijians in the 16 teams have been asked to take a pay cut of up to 87 per cent as the league begins to brace for the doomsday scenario of a lost season.

The Rugby League Players Association board met last night to discuss their response after being handed the worst-case option on Wednesday.

Both the league and the players’ union are due to convene again today when it’s hoped a deal will be finalized to give the game a clearer picture of its future.

The development follows advice from the NRL’s pandemic expert this week that the 2020 season will be a complete wipeout.

That scenario could leave several clubs in a dire financial position with questions raised over whether all 16 clubs would survive into 2021.

No figure has yet been agreed to and the union was yesterday seeking further clarity over the NRL’s allocation of funds and outgoings over the coming months.

[Source: nrl]

