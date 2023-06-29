NRL debut for young Bati forward

[ Source : https://www.nrl.com/players/rugby-league] Bati Forward Siua Wong.

Young Fiji Bati forward Siua Wong is all set to make his NRL debut for the Roosters on Sunday against the Sea Eagles.

The 20-year-old who has played five times for the Bati including appearances at the Rugby League World Cup last year has been named on the bench and will wear the number 16 jersey.

He will become Rooster number 1219 and also be the club’s 29th player used this season and their eighth debutant in 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

Wong is currently contracted as part of the Roosters’ top 30 roster until 2024.

He was born in Middlemore, New Zealand, and is of Fijian and Tongan heritage.

The Roosters will also welcome back Joseph Suaalii from suspension.

The Sea Eagles host the Roosters at 6:05 pm on Sunday.