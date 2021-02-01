Home

Rugby League

NRL confirms 18th player rule

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 6, 2021 12:07 pm
[Source: Hunter Valley News]

The Australian Rugby League Commission has today given the official approval for NRL clubs to activate an 18th player when three players fail a Head Injury Assessment.

An 18th player can also be called in when a player suffers a match ending injury caused by foul play and the perpetrator is sin binned or sent off.

According to a statement released today by the NRL, the 18th player must be an NRL registered player who is eligible for selection in that round and part of the 21-man squad selected for the game.

Clubs will be permitted to select any player from the above mentioned rosters and must identify the player when final team sheets are provided on game day.

The new rule will be effective from this week and will be further monitored and adjusted if needed.

Meanwhile, round five of the NRL kicks off on Thursday at 9:50pm when the Rabbitohs host the Broncos.

[Source: NRL]

