NRL clubs secure signings and extensions ahead of 2026 season

Source: NRL

Melbourne Storm have reshaped their pack by signing former Knight Jack Hetherington on a one-year deal to cover the loss of Eli Katoa, who will miss the 2026 season through injury.

They’ve also added playmaker Trent Toelau and hooker Manaia Waitere, while locking in captain and Kangaroos hooker Harry Grant until the end of 2028. At the same time, fan favourite Ryan Papenhuyzen has been granted an immediate release after a decade of highs and injury battles in Melbourne colours.

The Raiders and Cowboys have both moved aggressively in the market. Canberra have secured boom young halfback Coby Black from the Broncos on a three-year deal and added Daine Laurie through to 2028 to bolster their spine.

North Queensland have signed veteran prop Matthew Lodge for 2026 to cover injuries up front, secured versatile utility James Walsh until 2028, and extended front-rower Griffin Neame to 2029 as a key long-term piece of their middle rotation.

The new Perth Bears franchise has made a splash ahead of their 2027 entry by raiding Super League and the NRL. England centre Harry Newman and playmaker Toby Sexton are confirmed as their first signings, with Newman set to arrive after the 2026 World Cup.

They’ve since added young talents Luke Smith and Emarly Bitungane, both of whom will spend time in the UK with London Broncos before heading to Perth.

Several traditional heavyweights have focused on retention and targeted experience.

The Roosters have extended Dally M Rookie of the Year Rob Toia until 2029, signed Manly legend Daly Cherry-Evans for the 2026 season, and locked in rising forward Blake Steep to 2028 while adding Cody Ramsey after his remarkable comeback.

Penrith have signed hooker Freddy Lussick and forwards Tom Ale and Kalani Going, and promoted exciting fullback Jaxen Edgar as a potential long-term successor to Dylan Edwards.

On the Gold Coast, the Titans have doubled down on their youth and playmaking stocks. Jayden Campbell has signed a mammoth extension through to 2031, while the club has also brought in halfback Lachlan Ilias and hooker Luke Sommerton for 2026–27.

Max Feagai joins to strengthen their outside backs, with a host of Queensland Cup standouts and development players — including Oliver Pascoe and Josh Patston — promoted or added on longer-term deals as the Titans build depth across the squad.

Manly and South Sydney have also locked in key stars. Tom Trbojevic has committed to the Sea Eagles through 2027, with the club also re-signing hooker Jake Simpkin, adding Broncos back-rower Kobe Hetherington, signing prop Davvy Moale from 2027, and picking up winger Blake Wilson.

At the Rabbitohs, livewire fullback Jye Gray has extended to 2029, while the club pulled off a major coup by signing powerhouse back-rower David Fifita on a two-year deal and retaining young forward Thomas Fletcher among a cluster of promising re-signings.

Elsewhere, the player market has seen a constant flow of movement and strategic reshaping. The Warriors have secured halfback Luke Metcalf until 2028 and lured Titans speedster Alofiana Khan-Pereira on a three-year deal, while Wests Tigers have added promising fullback Jack Attard, re-signed centre Taylan May to 2027, and bolstered their middle with Bunty Afoa.

The Dragons have extended emerging back-rower Hamish Stewart and farewelled veteran prop David Klemmer to St Helens, and the Eels have locked in Josh Addo-Carr to 2027 while releasing Zac Lomax after just one season.

Across the league, veteran mainstays and club favourites have also finalised their futures. James Tedesco has extended with the Roosters to 2027, champion prop Josh Papalii has re-signed with the Raiders for 2026 after becoming their most-capped player, and Manly forward Siosiua Taukeiaho has taken up another year at the Sea Eagles.

With numerous development deals, upgrades and long-term extensions confirmed, clubs are clearly balancing star signings with pathways talent as they position their rosters for 2026 and beyond.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.