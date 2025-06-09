Navy Albatross dominate Eastern State standings

The Vodafone Cup Eastern State rugby league competition is heating up as the business end of the season approaches, with Navy Albatross cementing their place at the top of the table after Round 10.

Unbeaten in nine matches, Navy have emerged as the clear frontrunners, amassing 271 points while conceding only 97, giving them a commanding points differential of +174 and a perfect 18 competition points.

Hot on their heels are the Nadera Panthers, also unbeaten in nine but with one draw to their name.

Article continues after advertisement

They sit second with 16 points and a healthy points difference of +157, having scored 213 and conceded only 56.

The Vusu Raiders follow closely in third with 14 points after ten games, boasting the competition’s highest points tally so far with 284.

They’re tied on points with both the USP Raiders and City Storm, who also sit on 14 after strong campaigns of their own.

The Police Sharks, despite playing fewer games, are in sixth with 13 points, making them one of the teams to watch heading into the final rounds.

The Kinoya Sea Eagles and Makoi Bulldogs are tied on 8 points each, with the former slightly ahead on points difference.

Meanwhile, the bottom half of the table sees several teams struggling to keep pace.

Lami Steelers remain winless with just 2 points from nine matches and a daunting -242 points difference.

The Davuilevu Knights and Namosi Highlanders sit just above with 4 points each.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.