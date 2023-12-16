Naiqama in no rush to name next captain

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama is not in a rush to name the next captain of the team.

This after Captain Rusiate Baleitamavua signed with Roosters Feeder Club Glebe Dirty Reds, but will train with the Roosters extended New South Wales Cup Squad.

Naiqama says that by not releasing the players would be a self-centered decision.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not going to affect the team that’s the nature if the land here with us being a development club. The selfish thing will be to keep these players in our team. Proud of them to go on to other clubs.”

The former Fiji Bati captain emphasizes that offers from overseas clubs presents a significant opportunity for the players to further develop their skills in the sport.