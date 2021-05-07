Home

Rugby League

Montoya returns for Warriors

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 19, 2021 8:56 am

Two Fiji Bati reps will start for the Warriors in round 11 of the NRL which starts tomorrow.

Marcelo Montoya has recovered from a knee injury and returns to take his place on the wing.

Bati enforcer Kane Evans is back in the starting side at prop and Jazz Tevaga goes to the bench.

Josh Curran is out after injuring his right elbow in the loss to Parramatta while rookie centre Rocco Berry failed his HIA and has not been named.

The Warriors takes on West Tigers at 8pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, tomorrow the Cowboys host the Knights at 9:50pm.

