Moceidreke joins London Broncos

Fiji Bati rep Sitiveni Moceidreke has signed for London Broncos.

His signing is subject to visa approval but the club and player expect no issues with the process.

They hope that Moceidreke is available to make his Broncos debut at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in the Betfred Championship at the end of this month.

[Source: Broncos]

The 27-year-old has won six caps for Fiji since making his international debut in 2014.

Moceidreke is primarily a full-back but is comfortable playing on the wing or at centre.

He has made one NRL appearance during his career, which came in 2017.

He played on the wing for South Sydney Rabbitohs in a derby clash against their rivals Sydney Roosters, scoring a try.

The Sydney-born back has previously been in the systems at Melbourne Storm, St George Illawarra Dragons, North Sydney Bears and the Rabbitohs.