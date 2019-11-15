Home

Marshall offered major deal to join Super League

TVNZ
December 1, 2020 10:17 am
[Source: TVNZ]

Kiwi rugby league veteran Benji Marshall could well be the highest-paid player in the UK’s super league.

This is after reports has surged of the veteran being offered a $750,000, one-year deal to join Hull FC next season.

This could well give his career the lifeline it needed having hit a speed bump with the West Tigers letting him go this season due to salary cap issues.

In his 17-year career to date, Marshall has earned 28 Tests for the Kiwis along with 324 NRL appearances with West Tigers, St George Illawarra and the Brisbane Broncos.

Those offers make Hull’s big pitch much harder to ignore as the port city looks to improve on its sixth-place finish this year.

If Marshall were to take the deal, it would reportedly match Gareth Widdop’s current contract at Warrington for the highest-paid in the competition.

