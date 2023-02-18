Lumelume strikes again

[Source: Paramatta Eels]
Former Fiji Bati winger Isaac Lumelume was on the score sheet again for Paramatta Eels in round two of the NRL pre-season challenge.
Lumelume scored the Eels last try in their 36-14 win over Newcastle Knights.
After losing their opening match to Penrith last week, the Eels looked a vastly different proposition with Mitchell Moses, Clint Gutherson and forward leader Junior Paulo leading from the front.
In another match, the Sea Eagles beat Roosters 28-16.
Meanwhile, three games will be played today with the Dragons hosting the Rabbitohs at 5:20pm, Panthers take on Saints at 7:50pm and Broncos play Cowboys at 9:55pm.
