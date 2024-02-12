Kotoisuva anticipates tough season

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails fullback Timoci Kotoisuva anticipates a challenging season as they prepare to face opponents of their age group.

He acknowledges that the competition shift means they’ll encounter teams and players physically fit as they are.

Kotoisuva says they understand that they’ll have to step up in the Jersey Flegg.

“This is another level playing field, last year we had the Ron Massey but this year is the premier Under 21 competition. I have just one aim this season that’s to do my best.”

He adds they’re really looking forward to the new season.

There’s a big difference between the competition we were a part of last year and the Jersey Flegg Cup. Ron Massey I would say is for those whose time on the playing field has sort of finished.

Jersey Flegg is for those newer players. I know this is going to be a good season for the team and myself.

The Silktails have a month of preparation before their inaugural match in the Jersey Flegg Cup in March.

They will have two trial matches before the start of the season.