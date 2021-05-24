Home

Rugby League

Koroisau returns after suspension

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 12:50 pm

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau will return for the Panthers against the Roosters at 7:30pm on Saturday.

Koroisau copped a two-game suspension and $35,000 fine for alleged COVID-19 breaches involving an unregistered female guest while he was in the New South Wales Origin bubble.

He missed the Panthers10-38 loss to defending champions Melbourne Storm last weekend and the 18-12 win against the Broncos in round 19.

Koroisau and Viliame Kikau have both been named by Coach Ivan Cleary to start this weekend.

Tonight Jacob and Daniel Saifiti will kick off round 21 with the Knights against the Broncos at 9:50pm.

Meanwhile, all NRL round 21 games this week will be held at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium and Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

This decision has been made as the lockdown in South-East Queensland has been extended until the end of the week.

