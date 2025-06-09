Kangaroos squad for Ashes Tour

Source: NRL

The Australian Rugby League Commission has today confirmed the 24-player squad to represent the Kangaroos for the 2025 Ashes Tour.

The squad, which will play in the first Ashes series in more than two decades, includes seven players who took part in Sunday’s Grand Final between Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos.

The Ashes Tour will include Test matches at Wembley Stadium (October 25), Everton Stadium (November 1) and Headingley (November 8).

“This will be one of the most anticipated Kangaroo Tours in recent memory,” ARLC Chairman Mr Peter V’landys AM said.

“The return of the Ashes after 22 years is not just a sporting event—it’s a celebration of Rugby League’s rich heritage and enduring rivalry between two countries.

“To wear the green and gold in an Ashes series is a rare honour. It’s the culmination of years hard work, sacrifice and the reward for all that stood behind every player.

“This squad will also carry the pride of a nation and the legacy of those who came before them.

“For these players, their families, and the game itself, being part of an Ashes Tour will be a lifelong memory.”

Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters congratulated all of the players on their selection in the squad.

“The State of Origin series was highly competitive and we saw some brilliant performances from key players in the Finals Series,” Walters said.

“There is a mix of youth and experience and all of them have the desire to represent their country on this stage. I cannot wait to coach this squad.

“England will be a huge Test on their home soil however this squad knows what it takes to perform at the highest level and knows what it takes to win.”

The squad, listed alphabetically, is as follows:

Blayke Brailey * Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Patrick Carrigan Brisbane Broncos

Nathan Cleary Penrith Panthers

Xavier Coates Melbourne Storm

Lindsay Collins Sydney Roosters

Reuben Cotter North Queensland Cowboys

Angus Crichton Sydney Roosters

Tom Dearden North Queensland Cowboys

Dylan Edwards Penrith Panthers

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui Gold Coast Titans

Harry Grant (vc) Melbourne Storm

Keaon Koloamatangi * South Sydney Rabbitohs

Zac Lomax Parramatta Eels

Mitchell Moses Parramatta Eels

Cameron Munster Melbourne Storm

Mark Nawaqanitawase * Sydney Roosters

Jacob Preston * Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Gehamat Shibasaki * Brisbane Broncos

Lindsay Smith Penrith Panthers

Kotoni Staggs Brisbane Broncos

Ethan Strange * Canberra Raiders

Reece Walsh * Brisbane Broncos

Isaah Yeo (c) Penrith Panthers

Hudson Young Canberra Raiders

* Denotes debutant

