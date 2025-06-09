Kangaroos squad for Ashes Tour

Source: NRL
The Australian Rugby League Commission has today confirmed the 24-player squad to represent the Kangaroos for the 2025 Ashes Tour.
The squad, which will play in the first Ashes series in more than two decades, includes seven players who took part in Sunday’s Grand Final between Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos.
The Ashes Tour will include Test matches at Wembley Stadium (October 25), Everton Stadium (November 1) and Headingley (November 8).
“This will be one of the most anticipated Kangaroo Tours in recent memory,” ARLC Chairman Mr Peter V’landys AM said.
“The return of the Ashes after 22 years is not just a sporting event—it’s a celebration of Rugby League’s rich heritage and enduring rivalry between two countries.
“To wear the green and gold in an Ashes series is a rare honour. It’s the culmination of years hard work, sacrifice and the reward for all that stood behind every player.
“This squad will also carry the pride of a nation and the legacy of those who came before them.
“For these players, their families, and the game itself, being part of an Ashes Tour will be a lifelong memory.”
Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters congratulated all of the players on their selection in the squad.
“The State of Origin series was highly competitive and we saw some brilliant performances from key players in the Finals Series,” Walters said.
“There is a mix of youth and experience and all of them have the desire to represent their country on this stage. I cannot wait to coach this squad.
“England will be a huge Test on their home soil however this squad knows what it takes to perform at the highest level and knows what it takes to win.”
The squad, listed alphabetically, is as follows:
Blayke Brailey * Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Patrick Carrigan Brisbane Broncos
Nathan Cleary Penrith Panthers
Xavier Coates Melbourne Storm
Lindsay Collins Sydney Roosters
Reuben Cotter North Queensland Cowboys
Angus Crichton Sydney Roosters
Tom Dearden North Queensland Cowboys
Dylan Edwards Penrith Panthers
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui Gold Coast Titans
Harry Grant (vc) Melbourne Storm
Keaon Koloamatangi * South Sydney Rabbitohs
Zac Lomax Parramatta Eels
Mitchell Moses Parramatta Eels
Cameron Munster Melbourne Storm
Mark Nawaqanitawase * Sydney Roosters
Jacob Preston * Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Gehamat Shibasaki * Brisbane Broncos
Lindsay Smith Penrith Panthers
Kotoni Staggs Brisbane Broncos
Ethan Strange * Canberra Raiders
Reece Walsh * Brisbane Broncos
Isaah Yeo (c) Penrith Panthers
Hudson Young Canberra Raiders
* Denotes debutant
