Injury scare for Crichton and Blues

The New South Wales Blues have been hit with an injury scare after Bulldogs centre Stephen Crichton didn’t finish a training run.

The NRL Premiership winner failed to finish today’s training session in Brisbane, according to a report by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Crichton limped from the field with an ice pack on his left quad, with about 40 hours out from Origin I at Suncorp Stadium.

South Sydney’s Campbell Graham is expected to start if Crichton is ruled out.

The Queensland Maroons will host the Blues at 10:05 pm on Wednesday at Suncorp Stadium.

