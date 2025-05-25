Hammer is fine says Maroons

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. [Photo Credit: Sporting News]

The Queensland Maroons had a bit of a concern today after their star centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow did not finish the side’s training session.

Tabuai-Fidow, better known as ‘The Hammer’, left the field early after bumping his knee.

However, a Queensland Rugby League spokesperson told nrl.com that it was just a bump, he got a knee clash in the opposed session, but there are no major concern.

Article continues after advertisement

Fullback Kalyn Ponga sat out training on Wednesday and Thursday but the Knights gun will also be right to play.

Maroons coach Billy Slater has handed Roosters rookie Robert Toia an Origin debut after Murray Taulagi suffered a calf injury, with Val Holmes shifting to the wing as a result.

Cam Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans will combine in the halves and Tom Dearden has been named the bench utility.

Queensland takes on New South Wales in Origin 1 on Wednesday at 10:05pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.