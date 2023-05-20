Halves fire as Eels burn Rabbitohs

[Source: NRL]

The Eels handed South Sydney their first loss in almost two months on Friday night, with Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown orchestrating a comprehensive 36-16 win over the ladder-leaders.

Parramatta showed their intent with a Sean Russell try two minutes into the game and took a 12-10 lead into the break, before overcoming South Sydney with four second-half tries.

Moses set up four of his side’s six tries, while halves partner Brown terrorized the Rabbitohs with his running game, chewing through 139 metres and scoring a try on his way to winning the inaugural Eric Simms Medal as player of the match.

Earlier in the opening minutes, Eels captain Clint Gutherson came up with a game-changing play when he denied Alex Johnston, who as it was finished with a first-half double, a certain try with a desperate lunge.

Parramatta got the job done despite being reduced to a two-man bench early in the second half following the loss of Andrew Davey to a failed HIA and Ryan Matterson to a calf injury.