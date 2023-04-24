Good start needed: Bole

[Source: Pita's Picture/ Facebook]

The Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels are looking forward to their final game in two weeks against the Naitasiri Secondary School Warriors.

It has been a long time since the Lodonians advanced to the finals, bringing them one step closer to victory after they beat the Nasinu Panthers.

RKS team manager Mosese Bole is taking it one step at a time and was thankful for their win on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

“Nasinu was a better side; we made a lot of mistakes. We’re going to look back at our processes to make sure we come out stronger next week.”

Bole adds that they will need to work on getting a good start before the finals.

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League will have its final competition at Ratu Cakobau Park on May 6th.