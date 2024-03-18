Fiji Bulikula pathway looks promising: Rabele

The pathway to the Fiji Bulikula women’s rugby league side looks promising, judging from the Pherrus Trophy competition.

The competition is into its second year now, and has uncovered new talent from female players in secondary schools in the Central and Western Divisions.

Fiji Bulikula coach Joe Rabele says he is looking to develop these talents further by taking them on a five-match tour to Australia this week against regional teams including Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga.

“So proud to see the interest of women’s rugby league in Fiji starting to grow. This year, we are trying to select the best 20 players to prepare them for the game against Tonga.”

Rabele adds the Fiji Secondary Schools girl’s rugby league side will host Tonga in an international test match in May as part of their development program.

Meanwhile the FSSRL will also send a boys team to Sydney this week for the regional tournament, with their first game scheduled for tomorrow.