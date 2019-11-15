Eels kick-off NRL campaign on a high

Parramatta Eels kicked-off their NRL campaign with a win after defeating Canterbury Bulldogs 8-2 at the Bankwest Stadium.

Bulldogs took an early lead with a Brandon Wakeham penalty but the Eels came back and levelled scores through Mitchell Moses penalty.

And we’re off 🚀 Wakeham kicks the first points of the 2020 #NRL season! #NRLEelsBulldogs pic.twitter.com/XDmBPL7xpR Article continues after advertisement — NRL (@NRL) March 12, 2020

Both sides went into the breather with a two-all scoreline.

HALF TIME | It’s a dog fight out there! Scores are level after the opening forty! Match Centre: https://t.co/M7oSgOFtgo #PARRAdise pic.twitter.com/BLeWzrMpii — Parramatta Eels (@TheParraEels) March 12, 2020

It was Reed Mahoney who got the only try of the match with his 1st of the season after a Mitchell Moses kick which created the opportunity for the Eels.

AND THERE IT IS! The first try of the #NRL season goes to Reed Mahoney 🔥#NRLEelsBulldogs 8-6 after 65 mins. pic.twitter.com/1MB423Y0HQ — NRL (@NRL) March 12, 2020

Moses successfully converted the try from in front to take the scores to 8 – 2.