Rugby League

Eels kick-off NRL campaign on a high

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
March 12, 2020 11:09 pm
Maika Sivo on attack for the Eels against the Bulldogs [Source: NRL]

Parramatta Eels kicked-off their NRL campaign with a win after defeating Canterbury Bulldogs 8-2 at the Bankwest Stadium.

Bulldogs took an early lead with a Brandon Wakeham penalty but the Eels came back and levelled scores through Mitchell Moses penalty.

Both sides went into the breather with a two-all scoreline.

It was Reed Mahoney who got the only try of the match with his 1st of the season after a Mitchell Moses kick which created the opportunity for the Eels.

Moses successfully converted the try from in front to take the scores to 8 – 2.

