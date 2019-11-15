Rugby League
Eels kick-off NRL campaign on a high
March 12, 2020 11:09 pm
Maika Sivo on attack for the Eels against the Bulldogs [Source: NRL]
Parramatta Eels kicked-off their NRL campaign with a win after defeating Canterbury Bulldogs 8-2 at the Bankwest Stadium.
Bulldogs took an early lead with a Brandon Wakeham penalty but the Eels came back and levelled scores through Mitchell Moses penalty.
And we’re off 🚀
Wakeham kicks the first points of the 2020 #NRL season! #NRLEelsBulldogs pic.twitter.com/XDmBPL7xpRArticle continues after advertisement
— NRL (@NRL) March 12, 2020
Mitch Moses answers 👀#NRLEelsBulldogs 2-2 after 34 mins. pic.twitter.com/jK3gzFK3zj
— NRL (@NRL) March 12, 2020
Both sides went into the breather with a two-all scoreline.
HALF TIME | It’s a dog fight out there!
Scores are level after the opening forty!
Match Centre: https://t.co/M7oSgOFtgo #PARRAdise pic.twitter.com/BLeWzrMpii
— Parramatta Eels (@TheParraEels) March 12, 2020
It was Reed Mahoney who got the only try of the match with his 1st of the season after a Mitchell Moses kick which created the opportunity for the Eels.
AND THERE IT IS!
The first try of the #NRL season goes to Reed Mahoney 🔥#NRLEelsBulldogs 8-6 after 65 mins. pic.twitter.com/1MB423Y0HQ
— NRL (@NRL) March 12, 2020
Moses successfully converted the try from in front to take the scores to 8 – 2.
Big thank you to the 21,363 @TheParraEels & @NRL_Bulldogs Members & fans who turned out for #NRLEelsBulldogs tonight!
Great to have you all back in the building 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cMKAXSqhTd
— Bankwest Stadium (@BankwestStadium) March 12, 2020