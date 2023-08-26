DCE, Koula fire as Sea Eagles put Bulldogs to sword

[Source : NRL.com]

The Sea Eagles have cruised to a comfortable 42-24 win over the Bulldogs in the penultimate round for both sides at Accor Stadium on Sunday.

Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry-Evans fired and with the support of Lachlan Croker and speedsters Tolu Koula and Jason Saab, the seven tries to four effort provided an entertaining afternoon out.

The Bulldogs shot out of the blocks and were offloading at will but it was a smart dummy half play from Jake Averillo and Blake Wilson that helped send Corey Waddell over the line against his former club.

A swing in possession towards the Sea Eagles allowed the visitors to strike on the right edge with Koula splitting between Viliame Kikau and Josh Addo-Carr before finding Saab in support for a long-range try.

Lachlan Croker’s ability to get the Sea Eagles an extra set after a 40/20 proved crucial with the hooker finding Tof Sipley with a short ball close to the line as Canterbury’s defence turned non-existent around the ruck.

The Sea Eagles were over again before half-time with Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega too strong for Wilson from close range to finish off a backline movement down the left edge.

An offload from Tuaimalo Vaega after the break sent Koula downfield and it didn’t take long for Daly Cherry-Evans to take advantage of clumsy goal-line defence for Haumole Olakau’atu to stroll over untouched.

The Bulldogs had a nice moment when Averillo got over the line in his final home game at Canterbury as he prepares for a move to the Dolphins in 2024 but the Sea Eagles continued the momentum shortly after.

Croker’s successful afternoon was continuing with a strong effort from close range before Koula and Saab were in space again after points to extend the Sea Eagles’ lead out to four converted tries.

Two tries in three minutes through Kyle Flanagan and Toby Sexton gave Bulldogs fans something to cheer about before a penalty goal to Sea Eagles debutant Gordon Chan Kum Tong ensured there was no chance of a comeback.