Collins and Friend joins Queensland squad

Roosters prop Lindsay Collins is on track to follow in the footsteps of his famous grandfather and represent Queensland at the highest level.

Collins is the grandson of former Kangaroo and Queensland three-quarter Lionel Williamson who was named in the Newtown team of the century in 2008.

The 24-year-old prop joined Roosters veteran rake Jake Friend as the two additions to the Maroons extended squad.

Their inclusion takes the number of Queenslanders named for this year’s State of Origin series to 16 after Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga withdrew to have shoulder surgery.

A further 11 players will be added to the squad in the next fortnight from the remaining four sides in the NRL finals series.

Week three of the final series kicks off tomorrow at 8.50pm with the Raiders facing the Storm.

On Saturday, the Panthers battles the Rabbitohs.

Both games will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi Platform.