Burton does it again to deny injury hit Warriors

Bulldogs five-eighth Matt Burton snatched victory with an extra time field goal for the second time in a week to down an injury hit Warriors team 13-12 at Accor Stadium.

The Warriors were forced to play most of the second half with just one man on the bench after losing their back three of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marcelo Montoya to injury.

The scores were locked at 12-12 for 32 minutes until Burton managed to pilot his fourth field goal attempt of the match between the posts – after hitting the upright and bouncing in – in the 88th minute.

The Warriors dominated early possession and field position but the Bulldogs were the first to score after five-eighth Matt Burton intercepted a Te Maire Martin pass near his own line.

Burton sprinted away before finding Bronson Xerri in support and the speedster raced over the tryline to open the scoring in the 20th minute.

However, the Warriors hit back almost immediately after Canterbury prop Sam Hughes fumbled near his tryline, with Watene-Zelezniak scoring in the corner from the scrum win.

Centre Adam Pompey missed the sideline conversion, but the Warriors hit the front five minutes later when Montoya bulldozed his way over in the opposite corner.

A Pompey penalty goal extended the Warriors lead to 12-6 in the 30th minute but momentum shifted dramatically when Nicoll-Klokstad limped from the field with a calf injury just before halftime.

Dally M Medallist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck moved to fullback but the reshuffling got more difficult for Warriors coach Andrew Webster in the second half when Watene-Zelezniak and Marcelo were also ruled out.

Watene-Zelezniak was deemed to be a category 1 HIA early in the second half, while Montoya battled on bravely with a thigh injury before coming from the field in the 65th minute.

The scores were locked up at 12-12 at that stage after Canterbury strike second-rower Viliame Kikau crashed over in the 55th minute and Burton converted.

Bulldogs winger Blake Wilson was cut down in a try saving tackle by Martin and had a try disallowed after Kurt Mann was ruled offside when he collected a Burton bomb that had been allowed to bounce and passed to the rookie.

Tuivasa-Sheck spilled a spiralling Burton bomb and the Bulldogs playmaker had a chance to put the home team in front with four minutes remaining but his field goal attempt hit the upright.

Another Burton field goal attempt during extra time hit the cross bar, while Warriors utility Chanel Harris-Tevita was denied after Reed Mahoney got a hand to his kick to push the ball wide.

Burton finally managed to snatch the win for Canterbury when the ball again hit the upright and bounced in from his fourth field goal attempt in the 88th minute.