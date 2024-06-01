Bulldogs overcome star's injury to defeat Knights

[Source: NRL]

The Bulldogs have overcome the loss of winger Josh Addo-Carr and two stints with 12 men to claim a brave victory over Newcastle.

Canterbury ran in six tries to two to secure a 32-2 win in wet and slippery conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The performance came despite the absence of a number of Bulldogs stars, with captain Stephen Crichton and Matt Burton away on Origin duties and Viliame Kikau on the sidelines with a finger injury.

Addo-Carr was superb through 45 minutes, crossing for a double in what seemed a timely reminder to NSW coach Michael Maguire.

His night took a turn, however, when he suffered a hamstring injury early in the second half and did not return.

Canterbury were resolute in defence in a wet affair in Newcastle. The visitors were reduced to 12 men on two separate occasions, however, they did not concede a try and crossed for two of their own while down a man.

The Knights opened the scoring through a Jackson Hastings penalty goal after Canterbury fullback Connor Tracy was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul in a contest for the ball.

Newcastle winger Greg Marzhew was denied in the corner moments later before Addo-Carr crossed for the first try of the match with a brilliant solo effort.

The 28-year-old had a second 13 minutes later when he finished off a left-side shift and the Bulldogs successfully defended their lead throughout the remainder of the first half to enter the sheds up 10-2.

The Bulldogs didn’t miss a beat after Addo-Carr’s exit and continued to slowly wear their opponents down.

Jacob Preston turned pressure into points with his fourth try of the season however, Canterbury had their backs against the wall six minutes later when Toby Sexton was sent to the sin bin.

For the second time in the match, the Bulldogs were able to cross while down a man after Josh Curran grounded the ball just inside the dead-ball line.

Preston had his second in the 67th minute before Bonson Xerri added to the Newcastle pain with a try of his own.

The match ended on a sour note for the Knights, with Jacob Saifiti sent to the sin bin and put on report for a head butt on Reed Mahoney with one minute to play.