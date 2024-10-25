Bulikula eyes World Cup spot

Fiji Bulikula coach Joe Rabele views tomorrow’s match against the Cook Islands Moana as a crucial step for the team as they aim for a spot in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Rabele says despite majority of players meeting and training together for the first time on Monday, the team has quickly formed a strong sense of unity.

He adds their determination to achieve their shared goal of World Cup qualification is evident as they continue to gel on the field.

“This is the most important game for us especially as a World Cup qualifier so whoever wins against the Cook Islands will qualify for the World Cup in 2026 and this is the most important game for us – we have talked about it for weeks. They have constantly been reminded how important this game is.”

The coach also believes playing at home for the first time adds an extra layer of excitement and motivation for the Bulikula.

Our Bulikula will be up against Cook Islands Moana at 6pm tomorrow while the Vodafone Fiji Bati will meet the Cook Islands Aitu at 8.10pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the games LIVE on FBC Sports.

Also tomorrow at 4pm, the Fiji Residents hosts Samoa Residents.