Brandon Smith shines for Maori All Stars

The Maori All Stars put a brilliant performance to beat Indigenous rivals 30-16 in yesterday’s NRL All Stars clash.

Said to be the battle of the fullbacks, hooker Brandon Smith says otherwise as he stole the show to inspire their victory.

Smith made a stunning, late two-try display that brought more than 25 thousand strong crowd to their feet.

Brandon Smith stamped himself as a player to watch in 2020 using his power and speed to barge through a tired Indigenous defensive line in the 70th minute.

Smith used his power and speed to barge through a tired Indigenous defensive line in the 70th minute, with Kalyn Ponga’s successful conversion putting the Maori ahead after they fell behind 16-12 just before three-quarter time.

Smith almost sealed the game three minutes later with another strong surge, but was denied by the bunker for a double movement.

But there was no doubting his match sealer in the 75th minute when the diminutive ball-runner burrowed between defenders to again score next to the uprights.

On a night when all eyes were on Indigenous fullback Latrell Mitchell it was Smith who stole the show as the Maori scored three tries in the final 10 minutes to run out comprehensive victors.

Smith would’ve had a hat-trick if not for Mitchell’s brilliant defence in the 56th minute.

The Kiwi Test hooker, who plays understudy to 400-game legend Cameron Smith at the Melbourne Storm, showed his time in the shadows is clearly over with a spirited effort to snatch at Cbus Super Stadium.

[Source: nrl.com]