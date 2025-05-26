Big plans for Junior Bati

Fiji Junior Bati [File Photo]

The rugby league battle on the weekend between the Junior Bati and Tongan Schoolboys may not be the last.

There are now plans to get not only Tonga but other overseas sides to come over.

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata says they’ll need to sit down with the Board and have a chat.

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata [File Photo]

He says a few schools from Australia want to return.

Kativerata says there are six under-18 players in the current Junior Bati squad, so the FNRL will need to recruit more 14, 15, and 16-year-olds.

“Get them into their hub all over Fiji so lucky enough we have the Silktails program which they come to visit during the week so we never going to forget the Silktails too because majority of these kids they have to come through the Silktails now because they finish the under 18 they go straight to Silktails program.”

The Junior Bati defeated Tonga Schoolboys 28-12 on the weekend while the girls Rise Rookie team beat the friendly islanders 22-16.

