Bati’s Donoghoe may be fined for dangerous tackle

Kurt Donoghoe.

Fiji Bati and Dolphins hooker Kurt Donoghoe may be fined for a dangerous tackle.

The Bati player has been hit with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact offence for an incident involving Toby Sexton in the 60th minute of the match against Viliame Kikau’s Bulldogs at Accor Stadium.

He was penalised at the time for the tackle on Sexton as the Bulldogs halfback got a kick away.

Donoghoe will be fined $1000 should he enter an early guilty plea.

Meanwhile, Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and Panthers forward Liam Henry face suspension for incidents in last night’s round 12 matches.

Ronaldo was charged with Grade 2 Dangerous contact for his tackle on Sydney Roosters centre Mark Nawaqanitawase as he passed the ball in the lead up to a spectacular try by halfback Hugo Savala.

