Bati to play Kumuls and Cook Islands in PNG

[Source: NRL/Facebook]

The Fiji Bati will play Papua New Guinea Kumuls and Cook Islands in Port Moresby.

This was confirmed following the release of the Pacific Bowl fixtures by the NRL.

The men’s and women’s Pacific Bowl tournaments will be played over three consecutive weekends at Santos Stadium, in Port Moresby, PNG.

The men’s Bowl includes PNG, Fiji and Cook Islands, with PNG, Cook Islands and Tonga to contest the women’s Bowl.

Fiji Bati will first play Cook Islands on October 18 and PNG on November 1st.

Meanwhile, Samoa and Tonga will be joined by New Zealand to challenge for the men’s Pacific Cup.









