Bati focuses on aggression

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica says his side will need to be aggressive tonight when they take on the Papua New Guinea Kumuls in the Pacific Bowl Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Kamikamica says the Kumuls are well known for their strong hit ups and defense, and says they’ll need to match the side’s aggression if they hope to defend their home turf.

He adds this was something he addressed with players this week.

“Just with the aggression, they run the ball hard, they tackle hard and that’s one of the things I spoke of during the week. We just need to be ready for the physical presence from them. And in saying that, we just want to focus on ourselves and what needs to be done individually and if everyone does they job individually, it’ll be easier for the team. We’re not worried about what they’ll bring, we’re just worried about us.”

While they understand the threat the Kumuls portrays, Kamikamica says they boys are focussed on themselves.

With this being the Bati’s first home game in 21 years, Kamikamica says they’ll go all out against the Kumuls.

The Women’s Pacific Bowl championship game between Tonga and Fetu Samoa starts at 6pm followed by the Bati and Kumuls at 8.10pm.

You can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.