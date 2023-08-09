Bati 9s named for PNG Test

Fiji Bati 9s manager Akuila Masi has announced the 18-man team for the test match in Papua New Guinea.

He will later name 15 players who will represent the country at this year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Masi is confident in his selection and hopes the players will be able to maintain Fiji’s dominance in rugby league 9s by winning gold again.

They won gold in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

‘This task has not come very easily the management of the team had to dig down and identify the players needed to defend our title at the Pacific Games and I thank coach Vula and coach Simeli for their efforts on the ground.”

Masi says it was a challenging task to choose the team, as many of the players in the extended squad had either traveled abroad for work or had other commitments.

The management believes that the players selected through the competitions hosted by the Fiji National Rugby League are the right men for the job in the Solomon Islands.

Fiji Bati 9s Squad:

Rusiate Ratu

Kelevi Ralulu

Jona Sawailau

Vilikesa Tuidama

Poseci Tuivanuavou

Etonia Saukuru

Eremasi Batibasaga

Josese Yaya

Jegesa Ilisavani

Josefa Vetaukula

Jone Cadrakilagi

Viliame Nakausa

Amionio Siga

Penaia Nadakuni

Ropate Tobe

Rusiate Narube

Josu Roko

Mosese Rova