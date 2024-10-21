Back to basics says Turuva

Sunia Turuva during the training session today

The Fiji Bati hit the ground running again today, testing a few combinations in preparation for round two of the Pacific Bowl Championship against the Cook Islands on Saturday in Suva.

Bati fullback and Penrith Panthers winger Sunia Turuva says they’re focusing on the basics and working on correcting their mistakes from the 22-10 loss to the Papua New Guinea Kumuls over the weekend.

Turuva adds that it’s great to see the team becoming more familiar with each other and building stronger connections.

“There’s a few things that we need to work on, I think it’s just the basics for us – we missed a lot of tackles and we weren’t completing all of our sets when holding on to the ball, yeah for us it’s just making our tackles and getting through our sets.”

He adds the main focus now is on improving themselves to do better and come out with a win this weekend.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati takes on Cook Islands at 8.10pm on Saturday.

At 6pm, the Fiji Bulikula hosts Cook Islands in a World Cup qualifier.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports.

Also on Saturday at 4pm, the Fiji Residents take on Samoa Residents.