Rokoro ready to prove her worth

With a busy 2026 season ahead for Cricket Fiji, 16-year-old Jasvil Rokoro will be looking to prove she deserves to wear the national jersey.

As the daughter of Cricket Fiji chief executive officer Sitiveni Rokoro, Jasvil’s inclusion in national squads over the past two years may be viewed by some as the result of her family ties.

However, is ready to prove once and for all that her selection is based on merit, and that she has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“A lot of people usually talk of in the sense of me getting into the national teams through “backdoor.” But I’m going to work hard to show them that I earned that place.”

Rokoro made her debut for Fiji to a tournament in Indonesia for the under-19 women’s side, before making the national women’s team to another tournament at the same venue earlier this year.

She was also part of the national side that competed at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier in Albert Park in Suva.

