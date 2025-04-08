RKS leads boys' division in Tailevu Zone

As day one of the Tailevu Zone Athletics competition concluded this afternoon, Ratu Kadavulevu School currently leads the boys’ division, while Tailevu North College leads the girls’ division.

The defending champs sit in first place with nine gold, six silver and six bronze medals, while Queen Victoria School follows in second place with eight gold, ten silver and nine bronze medals.

Sitting in third place is Tailevu North College with two gold and one silver medal.

In the girls’ division, Tailevu North College is currently in the lead with nine gold, six silver and four bronze medals, while Dawasamu Secondary School is in second place with four gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

Finally, in third place is Wainibuka Secondary School with two gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

The tournament continues tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

