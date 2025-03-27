Rewa FC targets improved showing in Tough OFC league group

Source: Rewa FC/ Facebook

Fijian champions Rewa FC are aiming to surpass their impressive showing from last year’s OFC Men’s Champions League in Tahiti, despite facing a formidable Group A challenge.

Rewa FC, who narrowly missed out on a finals berth after a dramatic 4-2 extra-time loss to AS Pirae last year, will once again contend with familiar foes Auckland City and AS Pirae in this year’s group stage alongside New Caledonia’s AS Tiga Sport.

Coach Rodeck Singh says the boys have not been able to train as a team for the past couple of months as key players like: Tevita Waranivalu, Setareki Hughes, Ivan Kumar, Samela Kautoga, Gabriel Matanisiga and Epeli Valevou were away for national duties with the Fiji Bula Boys at the FIFA 2026 Qualifier semifinal against New Zealand last week.

“Preparations have been good. We’ve been working with the players that we have available to us currently, and everyone is showing positive signs.”

Rewa FC’s ambition for this year’s tournament is focusing again on having a good outing and going one step further than last year.

The delta tigers face AS Tiga Sport in their opening group match this Sunday in Honiara, Solomon Islands at 1pm.

