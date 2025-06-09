Red house leads MGM tally

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s Red House has taken an early lead in the inter-house athletics competition following an exciting day of track events.

At the end of competition today, Red House sits on top of the medal tally with 21 gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze medals, putting them in a strong position heading into the final day.

Yellow House is keeping the pressure on in second place with 18 gold, 18 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Green House is currently third with 13 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze, while Blue House rounds out the standings with 11 gold, six silver and four bronze medals.

With shot put, discus and javelin events set to be held at the school grounds tomorrow, the competition is far from over.

Valuable points will still be up for grabs in the field events, giving the chasing houses a final opportunity to close the gap on Red House.

However, for now, Red House holds the advantage and will look to maintain its momentum to secure the overall inter-house title.

Meanwhile, MGM will look to defend the girls title at this year’s Coca-Cola games.

