Record 112 nominees for 2024 Fiji Sports Awards

[Source: Supplied]

This year’s Fiji Sports Awards will be a historical one as 112 athletes and officials from 22 sports have been nominated.

Last year there were 98 nominees.

The 2024 Awards is the pinnacle of sporting recognition in the country bringing together Fiji’s top talents from grassroots athletes to international champions and honouring their dedication, perseverance and success.

On the 22nd of next month, the Fiji Sports Awards will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva which will also recognize the outstanding contributions to sports development and the invaluable role of volunteers, officials and supporters in shaping Fiji’s sporting future.

Fiji Sports Commission chief executive Peter Mazey says the 2024 Sports Awards will celebrate a remarkable year for Fiji marked by a record number of nominations and achievements from our athletes at Paris Olympics, Paris Paralympics and World Games plus other international, regional and local tournaments.

