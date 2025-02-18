Ravalaca plans to go full 10 rounds

[File Photo]

While Mikaele Ravalaca is confident of knocking out Mohammed Ali in the first round of their bout at the Blue Water Boxing Promotion, he is choosing not to in order to give fans a bout worth their money.

Ravalaca will be facing Ali in the Lightweight 61 Kilogram title bout at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday.

The Ra lad says that ending the fight early would be unfair to the fans, and promises to take the bout to more than three rounds of boxing.

Article continues after advertisement

“I will give him time, time for the first round. I want the fans to enjoy the fight. I don’t want to make him sleep on the first round. If he wobbles in the first round, I’ll tell him, wait it’s too early, not now. I’ll make him pay.”

Training has been coming along well for Ravalaca, and he is calling out to fans to come out in numbers and witness some quality boxing.

There will be a total of three title fights and seven contest bouts.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday, and overseas fans can watch all the 10 fights on pay-per-view for FJD99 on FBC’s VITI PLUS.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link