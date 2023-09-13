Rate change for Sports council venues

The Damodar City Aquatic Centre [Source: Fiji Sports Council]

The Fiji Sports Council is in the midst of a comprehensive review of all its venue use rates.

Chairman Gilbert Vakalalabure says this review will create an equitable and sustainable pricing structure that caters to the diverse needs of athletes, organizers, and sports enthusiasts alike.

Two prominent venues, the Damodar City Aquatic Centre and the National Hockey Centre, which have been undergoing extensive refurbishment since April 2022, are set to reopen soon.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Vakalalabure highlights that the Council plans to establish new rates before these sites become available for use by National Sporting Organizations and members of the public.

He states that a critical aspect of this review is to strike the delicate balance between offering competitive rates to local organizations and accommodating international events that boost Fiji’s global profile.

Vakalalabure says it also takes into account the financial sustainability of the Council’s operations.

This review, Vakalalabure adds signifies a significant step in aligning the Fiji Sports Council’s services with the requirements of their stakeholders.