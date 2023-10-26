Rapid Chess Championship expected to be a thriller

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

The Rapid Chess Championship in Suva will feature the Open, Women’s, Primary School, and Secondary School Categories, with a minimum prize pool of $1000.

Notable participants include Candidate Master Manoj Kumar, Taione Sikivou, Ronald Terubea, Women’s Candidate Master Gloria Sukhu, Provisional WCM Tanvi Radha Prasad of Jai Narayan College, Prashil Prakash, and Provisional WCM Cydel Terubea.

General Secretary Goru Arvind highlights the presence of young and improving players from Primary and Secondary Schools who can challenge Fiji’s National representatives, making it difficult to predict a winner.

Article continues after advertisement

The competition will take place this Saturday at Khatri Hall in Suva, involving chess players from various schools in the area.