Ram ready to add value at Rugby House

While Tony Ram is honored to be the given an opportunity to join the Fiji Rugby Union board, he is aware of the work he is being entrusted to do, and he is adamant to bring value to the Rugby House.

Ram, who is the General Manager for Lending at HFC Bank, said being approached by the board was a privilege.

He has been appointed as a non-voting member and will primarily provide advice on matters relating to financial and commercial sustainability.

Ram added that rugby in Fiji needs to be further modernized, and he is excited about contributing to meaningful progress in his new role.

“Basically this is a role of service, I am happy to contribute and add value where necessary. Rugby is not only a sport in Fiji, but it’s a religion.”

He thanked the board members for placing their trust in him and assured them he would do his best to deliver on the responsibilities entrusted to him.

Meanwhile, FRU has also appointed a global sports specialist Red Tiger Marketing to support the organization’s commercial strategy and partner development as the union enters a new phase of global competition and long-term growth.

