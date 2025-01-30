Rainibogi looks forward to Samoa camp

[ FilePhoto ]

Pacific Games gold medalist Taniela Rainibogi is looking forward to a two-week training camp in Samoa later next month as he has a busy schedule this year.

The training camp is part of the re-opening of the Oceania Weightlifting Institute which closed down due to Covid-19 four years ago.

The camp will consist of top lifters from all over the Pacific, along with a coaching seminar where coaches will receive international coaching licenses.

Rainibogi says the camp will help with his preparations for upcoming tournaments like the Pacific Mini Games and the World Championships later this year.

“Yes it’s going to be a good one for us the Fiji team, because we’re going to train together with all the high performance athletes.”

Rainibogi, Nehemiah Elder and Daniel Shaw will be attending the camp.

The trio will leave with coach Henry Elder later this month.