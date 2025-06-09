Rainibogi encourages teammates

[file photo]

With the Pacific Mini Games just around the corner, seasoned weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi has been inspiring his younger teammates with words of encouragement and determination as they prepare to represent Fiji.

The majority of the national squad competing at the Games falls within the youth and junior categories.

Recognizing the pressure that comes with international competition, Rainibogi has been investing time in mentally preparing the team.

A triple gold medalist at the 2023 Pacific Games, Rainibogi says his message to the squad is simple, focus on giving your best effort, the medals and personal bests will come as a result.

“This Mini Games is going to be a tough one a very exciting, we have a lot of young athletes, and most are in youth and junior. Just try to do your best and always keep your head high. Just need to control their nervousness because all the young ones will face all these things.

He also highlights the importance of staying composed under pressure and reminded his teammates of the discipline, values, and lessons they’ve embraced throughout months of preparation.

The Pacific Mini Games officially starts this Sunday and will run through to the 9th of next month.

