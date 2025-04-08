Raibevu looks to follow in Armstrong-Ravula’s footsteps

Supplied

Seventeen-year-old Jone Raibevu has his sights set on emulating his idol, Fijian Drua flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

Raibevu is well-known for his 57-meter penalty kick for QVS in last year’s Fiji Secondary School Rugby Eastern Zone Under-16 final.

After a stellar performance for the Drua Academy in their 40-17 victory over the Melbourne Brothers Club yesterday, Raibevu’s dream of wearing the same jersey as his hero seems within reach.

“My favorite Drua player is Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula. I always look forward to watching him play, and I try not to miss out on watching him. I see him as motivation to work hard and one day also wear the same jersey number he wears.”

For Raibevu, joining the Drua Academy was a dream come true, one he’s determined to make the most of.

As he looks forward to the upcoming Deans competition, Raibevu is focused on improving his game, especially his kicking, while striving to represent his school and, ultimately, his country.

The Naitasiri lad hopes to play this year for his school’s under-18 side and try to help them defend their title.

