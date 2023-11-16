Racaca creates history

Racaca standing far right

A historic moment unfolds as Lavenia Racaca becomes the first-ever female in Fiji to officiate in the HSBC Sevens series.

The 28-year-old, hailing from Ra, was left speechless when she received this life-changing news on her birthday last Saturday.

Achieving this milestone, a long-term goal for Racaca, has brought her immense joy, describing the experience of watching her dreams come true as the best thing ever.

Article continues after advertisement

She showcased her officiating skills in notable matches, including the Solomon Islands vs. Samoa game, the Women’s Olympic semi-final between Tonga and Cook Island, and the 5th place playoffs between Samoa and Tonga in the Oceania 7s in Australia last weekend.

“When I in Brisbane, I had that news. First of all, it’s like my birthday gift. And they told me that I will be part of the HSBC seven series next year and.”

Racaca credits her parents for always supporting her decisions.

She says that her mom was left speechless and emotional when she shared the news with her this afternoon.

“I called my mother this morning and I told her that I was nominated from the HSBC. She was very proud of me, and, yeah.”

The former rugby player was motivated to switch to officiating in 2016 when she saw females taking up the role of referees in local tournaments.

Racaca will make her debut in the HSBC tournament in Perth before officiating in the Hong Kong and Singapore 7s.

She believes that anything is possible if we put our minds and hearts into it.

Racaca is also looking forward to a memorable and positive season, hoping that her story will inspire young women.