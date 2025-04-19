Rabitu staying grounded as he eyes consistency

Fijian Drua fullback Sikeli Rabitu isn’t letting the pressure of a starting spot distract him from the basics.

The versatile back has steadily improved with each appearance this season and is focused on maintaining that upward trajectory.

With the Drua looking to bounce back at home against the Waratahs, Rabitu says it all comes down to discipline and consistency.

“Training hard. Improving day by day,” he said, when asked what’s behind his recent form.

Rabitu delivered an energetic performance in last week’s narrow loss to the Highlanders and is hoping to replicate that same level of intensity this Sat-urday.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka today for round 10 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will kick off at 2.05 pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.





