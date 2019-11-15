Rabbitohs aware of what Lae Snacks Tigers are capable of

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs side has stepped up their preparations as only 7 days remain for their clash with the Lae Snacks Tigers for the Melanesian Cup Championship.

Silktails and Ravoravo Rabbitohs player Tikiko Noke says they know what the PNG side is capable of however they are also preparing well.

“The Lae Snacks Tiger is not an easy team and that is correct and they are a team that should not be taken lightly as they are a team that plays full 80mins and we are expected to counter what they will put on the table.”

Noke says the side has one goal and that is to be the first Fiji team to win the Melanesian Cup.

However the 25 year old former Fiji Bati player says they will need to work extra hard on the field in order to topple the Tigers.

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs will take on the Lae Snacks Tigers next Saturday at Churchill Park.